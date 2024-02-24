Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Nordson worth $26,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Nordson Trading Up 0.1 %

NDSN stock opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day moving average is $239.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

