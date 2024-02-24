Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of MGM Resorts International worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.