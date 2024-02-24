Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,469 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of J. M. Smucker worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,671.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 274,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 267,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

