ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICLR

ICON Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICLR opened at $314.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.72. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $181.92 and a 1-year high of $323.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in ICON Public by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.