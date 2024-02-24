ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $346.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.64.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $314.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

