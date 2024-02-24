Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Get Infinera alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.