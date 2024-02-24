Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Ingevity Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE NGVT opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

