Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ingles Markets worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

