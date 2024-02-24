Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $152,408.71 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
