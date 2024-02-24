Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $152,408.71 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

