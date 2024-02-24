Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) COO Sells $122,320.71 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $954.32 million, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 1.36. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,506 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $5,519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 6,846.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 813,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

