Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Integral Ad Science worth $38,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 839,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 86.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,529,000 after buying an additional 684,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after buying an additional 416,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,589.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $285,660.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,589.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

