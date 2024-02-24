Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $101.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITCI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 259,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 209.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 154,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

