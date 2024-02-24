Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.42.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

