Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.54. Intuit has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $668.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

