Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $720.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $668.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

