Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $670.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $659.81 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $668.24. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $6,250,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $21,429,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.