Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at Susquehanna

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.29.

INTU stock opened at $659.81 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $668.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

