Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 176.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6,367.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $102.23.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

