Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $121.94

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and traded as high as $122.19. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $121.97, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.