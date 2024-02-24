Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.78

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.78 and traded as low as $28.00. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 538,652 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 393.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 216,456 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

