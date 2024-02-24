Invesco Ltd. Acquires 693,970 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.57% of Range Resources worth $123,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,463,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RRC opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.