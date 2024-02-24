Invesco Ltd. Acquires 772,849 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of Toll Brothers worth $111,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

