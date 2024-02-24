Invesco Ltd. Buys 226,769 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of Arrow Electronics worth $103,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 206,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

