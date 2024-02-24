Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $115,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $917,749 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

