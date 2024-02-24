Invesco Ltd. Has $113.54 Million Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 7.17% of Veeco Instruments worth $113,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.