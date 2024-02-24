Invesco Ltd. Has $120.90 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.45% of Globant worth $120,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,810,000 after buying an additional 411,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $50,388,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average is $208.99. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

