Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277,251 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Hasbro worth $121,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Hasbro by 105.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

