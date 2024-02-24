Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of Confluent worth $113,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,837,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares in the company, valued at $9,592,169.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,320,981 shares of company stock worth $39,304,272. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.