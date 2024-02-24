Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Air Lease worth $107,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Air Lease by 7.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.97 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AL. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

