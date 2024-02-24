Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.17% of Atkore worth $122,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Atkore Trading Up 3.6 %

Atkore stock opened at $151.64 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

