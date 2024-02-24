Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $205,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

