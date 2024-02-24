Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $493.13

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.13 ($6.21) and traded as high as GBX 544 ($6.85). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 516.40 ($6.50), with a volume of 379,233 shares.

Investec Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 519 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 493.13.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

