iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iRhythm Technologies worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 8.7 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.