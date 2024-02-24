iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

