iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $133.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $745,691.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.