iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

