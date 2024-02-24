iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,501,000.

IWN stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

