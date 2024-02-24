Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Position Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,379,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,839,000 after buying an additional 4,528,983 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 63,473,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,850,000 after buying an additional 1,746,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,232 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Bank of America upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB opened at $6.84 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

