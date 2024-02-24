Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $117,577.20 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

