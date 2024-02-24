IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.93. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 54,054 shares traded.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Flower City Capital lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

