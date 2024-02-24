Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

