Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.32% of Climb Global Solutions worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $18,478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $8,373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $59.97 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

