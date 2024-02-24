Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 71,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

