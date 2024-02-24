Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 178 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Masco by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Masco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

