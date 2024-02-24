Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Bluegreen Vacations Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BVH opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.22. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

