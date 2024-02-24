Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $611,000 Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in TELUS by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TELUS by 4,575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in TELUS by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TU opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

