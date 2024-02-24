Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,682,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.33.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $508.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.84. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

