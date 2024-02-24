Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -401.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

View Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.