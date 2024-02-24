Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 201.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 100,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $48.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

