Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $188,929,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.